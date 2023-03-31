Ukraine rules out any ceasefire letting Russian forces stay in occupied land

A senior Ukrainian official on Friday ruled out any ceasefire in Russia's war on his country that would involve Russian forces remaining on territory they now occupy in Ukraine. The remarks by Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, made his comments after a call for an immediate ceasefire by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

"Any ceasefire will mean (Russia's) right to stay in the occupied territories. This is totally inadmissible," Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

