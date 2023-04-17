Left Menu

BJP will win 350-plus LS seats in 2024 polls: Union minister

Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey has claimed that the BJP will win more than 350 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections, with Narendra Modi becoming prime minister for another term.Choubey, who was here on Sunday to highlight various initiatives taken by the public distribution and environment departments, also said corrupt leaders are trying to mislead the people of the country through a nexus.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 17-04-2023 09:08 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 09:08 IST
BJP will win 350-plus LS seats in 2024 polls: Union minister
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey has claimed that the BJP will win more than 350 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections, with Narendra Modi becoming prime minister for another term.

Choubey, who was here on Sunday to highlight various initiatives taken by the public distribution and environment departments, also said "corrupt leaders" are trying to mislead the people of the country "through a nexus". "But, they don't know that people are with PM Modi. After the 2024 elections, Modi will again become prime minister and the BJP will win 350-plus Lok Sabha seats," he asserted. Alleging that corruption was at its ''peak'' under the rule of the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand, Choubey said ''the law and order situation has deteriorated in the state and unemployment has increased''.

''The Jharkhand government is anti-people… Over 5,000 rape cases have been registered, and altogether 5,258 murders took place under the current regime,'' Choubey, the Union minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution, claimed.

He also raised concern over the rising human-elephant conflicts in Jharkhand, and criticised the state government for the compensation amount in case of death in an elephant attack.

"In Jharkhand, only Rs 4 lakh is given, while it is Rs 15 lakh in Karnataka. We urge the state government to increase the ex gratia to at least Rs 5 lakh,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023; Freight rain derails in Maine, three employees hurt and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in ea...

 Global
2
China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modernization: Report

China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modern...

 China
3
Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule and more

Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023