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Computer Tampering Scandal Rocks JEE Examination Center in Jharkhand

Allegations of tampering with computer sets meant for the JEE exam have surfaced in Ramgarh, Jharkhand. Three people have been arrested after a university staffer reported suspicious activities in the computer lab at Radha Govind University. Authorities are investigating to ensure the examination center's security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:55 IST
Computer Tampering Scandal Rocks JEE Examination Center in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Ramgarh, Jharkhand, are investigating a case of alleged tampering with computers designated for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) slated for April 2. Three arrests have been made following a complaint by Radha Govind University, which noticed suspicious activity at one of its exam centers.

The university reported the incident to the police, prompting a swift response. Among those arrested is a computer operator who allegedly attempted to manipulate the systems. Law enforcement seized multiple computer monitors, CPUs, mobile phones, and a luxury SUV from the suspects.

Deputy Commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz confirmed a probe led by Ramgarh SDO Anurag Kumar Tiwari to determine the extent of the breach. The examination body, the National Testing Agency, and its technology partner have been informed to assess the center's suitability for the upcoming exam.

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