Karnataka polls: Congress releases 6th and final list of candidates

The Congress in the early hours of Thursday released its sixth and final list of five candidates for the impending Karnataka assembly elections. The party had on Wednesday replaced Mohammed Yousuf Savanur as its candidate from the Shiggaon constituency in Karnataka, currently under Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, and fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan instead from there.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2023 05:04 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 05:04 IST
The Congress in the early hours of Thursday released its sixth and final list of five candidates for the impending Karnataka assembly elections. In the final list, Mohammed Shalem was fielded from Raichur, BV Rajeev Gowda from Sidlaghatta, S Anand Kumar from C V Raman Nagar (SC), HP Sridhar Gowda from Arkalgud, and Inayath Ali from Mangalore City North. The party had on Wednesday replaced Mohammed Yousuf Savanur as its candidate from the Shiggaon constituency in Karnataka, currently under Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, and fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan instead from there. Bommai had defeated Congress candidates Sayed Azeempeer Khadri Shiggaon in the 2018 elections. The party released its fifth list on Wednesday of three new candidates, fielding B C Muddugangadhar from the Mulbagal (SC) seat, D K Mohan from K R Pura, and A C Srinivasa from the Pulakeshinagar -- SC seat. With the sixth list, the Congress has announced 223 candidates, marking one seat in the 224-member assembly for Sarvodaya Karnataka Party, a regional outfit. The last date for filing of nominations is April 20. The assembly polls in the state held by BJP will take place on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

