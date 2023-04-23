Left Menu

CPI announces support to Congress in Karnataka Assembly polls

Communist Party of India has decided to extend support to Congress in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls on 215 constituencies, the party said in a statement on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2023 12:42 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 12:42 IST
CPI announces support to Congress in Karnataka Assembly polls
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Communist Party of India has decided to extend support to Congress in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls on 215 constituencies, the party said in a statement on Sunday. The CPI has already fielded seven candidates for the elections, however, the party has decided to support the Congress candidates on the rest of the constituencies in the interest of "safeguarding the democratic and constitutional values.

"The BP state government has proved to be a corrupt and morally reprehensible administration interested only in sowing the seeds of communal disharmony while ignoring the real issues of unprecedented price rise, unemployment, lack of education and health facilities. Therefore, it is our duty to defeat the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections. It is also important to avoid the possibility of a hung assembly under the conditions of which the money and muscle power through the IT and ED departments will be deployed for horse trading once again by the BJP. In the interests of safeguarding democratic and constitutional values, the CPI has resolved the following," the statement said. The constituencies where the CPI has fielded its candidates include Mudigere, Aland, Jewargi, Kudlagi, KGF, Sim and Madikeri.

"The CPI supports the candidate of the Sarvodaya Karnataka Party in Melukote and the CPI(M) candidate in Bagepalli. In the rest of the 215 assembly constituencies, the CPI will support the Congress," the statement said. Congress has fielded candidates on all 224 Assembly segments of the state.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will be done on May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

 Japan
2
Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

 India
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition of ex-prosecutor; U.S. abortion providers relieved but wary as Supreme Court preserves pill access and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test flight's liftoff; SpaceX rocket explosion illustrates Elon Musk's 'successful failure' formula and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023