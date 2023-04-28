Left Menu

With limited staff, Indian embassy in Sudan did unlimited work, say evacuees

We were allowed to pass peacefully through numerous checkpoints, Kadir said, adding that the Indian community at Port Sudan not only opened their homes but also their hearts for the rescued compatriots.Another passenger said the situation was very bad, and the work done by the embassy staff could not be described in words.I only pray to Allah that all our stranded brothers and those in the embassy reach home safely, he added.Many people were still waiting for their relatives to reach Mumbai from Sudan.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2023 09:44 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 09:29 IST
With limited staff, Indian embassy in Sudan did unlimited work, say evacuees
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Despite limited staff, the Indian embassy in Sudan operated round-the-clock to evacuate those stranded in the war-torn country, said some of the people who arrived in Mumbai from the African nation under 'Operation Kaveri' mission. These passengers, who landed in Mumbai on Thursday, narrated their harrowing experiences of the last seven days.

Abdul Kadir, a 39-year-old businessman, said after the situation in Khartoum worsened, India's ambassador B S Mubarak and his team of eight officials worked tirelessly.

''With limited staff, they did unlimited work,'' he said, adding that the Indian embassy was operating 24x7 during this period.

Mubarak himself was stuck in the worst-affected part of the city, but he was continuously in touch with the staff and volunteers, he said.

The ambassador created WhatsApp groups of Indians in each locality and ensured that every person got help, Kadir added.

Defence attache Gurpreet Singh took risk and brought Mubarak to a safe area, he said.

Kadir, who was living in Sudan since 2017, said they were used to the tense situation in the country, but this time things took a bad turn unexpectedly, though they were hoping that tensions would decrease in the holy month of Ramadan.

''Within one hour, the situation went out of control,'' he said, adding that they did not get a chance even to buy food and groceries.

''We got the benefit of being Indians. We were allowed to pass peacefully through numerous checkpoints,'' Kadir said, adding that the Indian community at Port Sudan not only opened their homes but also their hearts for the rescued compatriots.

Another passenger said the situation was very bad, and the work done by the embassy staff could not be described in words.

''I only pray to Allah that all our stranded brothers and those in the embassy reach home safely,'' he added.

Many people were still waiting for their relatives to reach Mumbai from Sudan. Anita Pandey, a resident of Kalyan, was one of them.

Her husband had been working as a fitter in Khartoum for the last one year.

''My husband's friend told me that he has been rescued and is safe. I don't know where he is at present, but we are waiting for his arrival....,'' Pandey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023