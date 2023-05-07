"DU Proctor under immense pressure," says NSUI after official objects to Rahul Gandhi's visit to university

After the proctor of Delhi University called the students who joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to the university on Friday, National Students' Union of India national President Neeraj Kundan hit back saying the Proctor is under "immense pressure" now. Taking to Twitter the Congress student union leader further claimed that Rajni Abbi, the Proctor was herself seen in CCTV footage during Rahul's visit.

"If you can see the CCTV footage, you were also involved very much in the interaction programme you also asked a couple of questions too, we @nsui totally understand that you are under immense pressure to give baseless interviews in order to keep your authorities happy," Neeraj Kundan tweeted on Sunday. Earlier, Abibi objected to Rahul Gandhi's visit to the university campus and said that students who joined Gandhi during his visit were "outsiders".

"I got a message that Rahul Gandhi has entered PG men's hostel. When I entered the hostel there was a mob of students who were outsiders, NSUI or some office-bearers. It was in a staged manner. They should have informed University or the area SHO. He is a person of national importance, it's a security breach for him as well as for students," Rajni Abbi told ANI. Besides raising security concerns over Rahul Gandhi's visit to the university campus, Abbi raised an objection to the Congress leader's unauthorized visit, adding that they are not in favour of transforming the university campus into a "Political Akhada" (political arena).

Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited Delhi University's Post Graduate Men's Hostel in Delhi University North Campus and interacted with students. Rahul Gandhi during his visit sought to know about the issues faced by the students and their career plans. He also had lunch with the students at the hostel.

Expressing concerns further, Rajni Abbi said, "Secondly, the security of the hostel was compromised in the sense that when he went in with so many students, the security guards could not stop him. God forbid nothing happened wrong, but suppose there was even a single notorious student in the crowd. Suppose somebody would have touched him or something happened, then who would have been responsible?" (ANI)

