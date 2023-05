Slovak central bank Deputy Governor tapped to lead technocrat government

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova named central bank Deputy Governor Ludovit Odor on Sunday to lead a new technocrat government, after caretaker Prime Minister Eduard Heger quit just months ahead of early elections in September.

Caputova, speaking in a televised address, said she would appoint the new government after May 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)