Left Menu

Cong slams Manipur CM over violence, says he cannot absolve himself, 'his patrons in New Delhi and Nagpur'

The Congress on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the situation in Manipur, saying he cannot absolve himself and his patrons in New Delhi and Nagpur of the responsibility for the horrific violence and killings in the state.The Congress attack came a day after Singh, who heads a BJP-led government in Manipur, chaired an all-party meeting over the prevailing situation in the violence-hit state.In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, The CM of Manipur finally condescended to meet with all political parties and some civil society groups.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 20:50 IST
Cong slams Manipur CM over violence, says he cannot absolve himself, 'his patrons in New Delhi and Nagpur'
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the situation in Manipur, saying he cannot absolve himself and ''his patrons in New Delhi and Nagpur'' of the responsibility for the horrific violence and killings in the state.

The Congress' attack came a day after Singh, who heads a BJP-led government in Manipur, chaired an all-party meeting over the prevailing situation in the violence-hit state.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, ''The CM of Manipur finally condescended to meet with all political parties and some civil society groups. But he cannot absolve himself and his patrons in New Delhi and Nagpur of the responsibility for the horrific violence and killings in the state.'' The Congress has been warning of the consequences of what the RSS/BJP has been doing in the northeast, he said. ''But now is the time for a collective resolve to bring Manipur to peace and harmony,'' Ramesh added.

Violent clashes broke out between tribals and people belonging to the majority Meitei community in Manipur on Wednesday, displacing thousands of people and killing at least 54.

The clashes broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the 10 hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global
2
AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023