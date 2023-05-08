BJP won't reservations for Muslims in Karnataka: Amit Shah

Attacking Congress over "appeasement politics" ahead of Karnataka assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not allow Muslim reservations in the state. Addressing a public meeting in Hunagunda, Shah said, "BJP has strengthened the security of the nation by banning the Popular Front of India (PFI), but the Congress party is against it... BJP will neither allow Muslim reservations nor will allow Lingayat reservations to be reduced in the state."

Exuding confidence in Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the upcoming Karnataka elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the party will return to power with a full majority. Shah held a mega roadshow in Doddaballapura on Sunday.

"We will win the elections by full majority or at least half a mark plus 15 seats. In these four years, Yediyurappa and Bommai government has done a lot of work," the Union Home Minister told ANI. The 224-seat Karnataka assembly will go to polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats.

Attacking Congress, Shah further said, "Congress gives false promises everywhere and loses elections. They take support of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) which Karnataka's people do not like and are furious about it." The BJP is eyeing a second term in the state and has exuded confidence in retaining power with a full majority.

Notably, Karnataka is the only State in the South where BJP is in power.Campaigning for the 10 May elections in Karnataka is at its peak with multiple rallies, public meetings and interactions across the State. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Bengaluru on Sunday. He also held public meetings at Nanjangud in Mysuru and Shivamogga. (ANI)

