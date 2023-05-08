"People want an end to corruption": Priyanka Gandhi pins hope for 'good result' in Karnataka election

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who is in Bengaluru as part of the Karnataka Assembly elections campaigns, on Monday said that the grand old party would be elected to power as the people of the state want an "end to corruption". "We are very confident and hopeful. I am not a predictor of numbers; I can only see the response that we have gotten from the public. The people of Karnataka want an end to corruption," Priyanka said while talking to the media after her mega roadshow in the city.

Priyanka on Monday held a roadshow in Bengaluru's Vijayanagar on the last day of campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly elections which are scheduled to be held on May 10. She was accompanied by Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa, who is seeking re-election from the segment, and his son Priya Krishna, the Congress candidate in the neighbouring Govindarajanagar.

In a grand roadshow, Congress workers and supporters across the state participated while a large number of people also gathered on the streets to attend the event. Standing on a vehicle bedecked with flowers, Priyanka greeted the crowd thronging on both sides of the road.

Notably, the high-voltage campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka will come to an end on Monday as all three major political parties in the state -- BJP, Congress and JD(S) - have the last chance to woo the voters. Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge held various roadshows, rallies and elections campaigns.

The Congress is working hard to wrest power from the BJP that is striving to break the 38-year-old pattern of alternating governments and retain its power in the state. With the war of words between top guns of all the major political parties, the campaigns of the election of the southern citadel saw games of allegations and accusations. Several issues of the state were promised to be solved.

As part of Congress campaigning for the elections, Rahul Gandhi who is on a visit to Karnataka for campaigning for his party, held an interaction with gig workers and delivery partners of app-based delivery services in Bengaluru on Sunday. The former Lok Sabha MP held the conversation with delivery workers at a hotel in Bengaluru. Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

