Following are the top stories at 2100 hrs: KARNATAKA ELECTIONS DEL62 EC-KARNATAKA-SONIA-3RDLD BJP **** Karnataka sovereignty remark: BJP moves EC, seeks derecognition of Congress, FIR against Sonia Bengaluru/New Delhi: The BJP on Monday intensified its attack on the Congress over its use of the term ''sovereignty'' for Karnataka as it moved the Election Commission seeking action against Sonia Gandhi, to whom the opposition party had attributed the remark, and her party's derecognition. The party also demanded an FIR against her. **** DEL65 CONG-LD PM-KARNATAKA **** Karnataka sovereignty row: Congress dubs BJP charge 'fakery and falsehood', accuses it of denigrating state's 'swabhimaan' New Delhi: Amid a controversy over Sonia Gandhi's Karnataka ''sovereignty'' remark, the Congress on Monday dubbed the BJP's charge ''fakery and falsehood'' and accused the ruling party of denigrating the state's ''swabhimaan''. **** MDS29 ELECTIONS-KARNATAKA-CAMPAIGN-END **** Stage set for Karnataka poll battle as campaigning comes to a close Bengaluru: Curtains came down on the high decibel campaigning for the Assembly polls in Karnataka on Monday evening, setting the stage for the mega ballot battle on May 10. **** NATION CAL35 KERALA STORY-BENGAL-LD BAN **** Bengal bans 'The Kerala Story' movie; triggers BJP-TMC war of words Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday ordered an immediate ban on the screening of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' in the state to avoid ''any incident of hatred and violence'', a senior official said here. **** DEL61 RJ-MIG-21-5THLD-CRASH **** IAF's MiG-21 crashes into house in Rajasthan; Three civilians killed, pilot ejects safely Jaipur/New Delhi: A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed into a house in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday, leaving three women dead and as many others injured on the ground, officials said. **** DEL54 PB-2NDLD EXPLOSION **** Second low-intensity blast near Golden Temple in 30 hours, one injured Amritsar: low-intensity explosion occurred on Monday on a heritage street near the Golden Temple here, the second in the area in less than 30 hours, prompting authorities to further step up security. **** DEL64 ENV-2NDLD CHEETAHS **** 5 more cheetahs to be released into wild in MP's Kuno before monsoon New Delhi: Five cheetahs -- three females and two males -- will be released from the acclimatisation camps into free-ranging conditions in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) before the onset of the monsoon in June, the Union Environment Ministry said on Monday. **** DEL73 INDIA-ISRAEL-COHEN **** Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen begins 3-day India visit on Tuesday New Delhi: Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen will begin a three-day visit to India on Tuesday to explore ways to expand bilateral ties and prepare ground for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trip to New Delhi this year. **** MDS35 KL-2NDLD BOAT-PROBE **** Kerala govt orders judicial probe into tourist boat tragedy Malappuram (Kerala): A day after the tragic tourist boat accident that claimed the lives of 22 people including women and children, the Kerala government on Monday announced a judicial probe into the matter and decided to give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased. **** CAL21 WB-MAMATA **** Govt not giving clear picture on death toll in Manipur: Mamata Kolkata: Expressing concern over the current situation in violence-hit Manipur, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the BJP government is not providing a clear picture of the death toll in the northeastern state where shoot-at-sight orders are in force. **** LEGAL LGD31 SC-ED DIRECTOR-EXTENSION **** ED director SK Mishra's tenure extended due to FATF review, won't continue in office after Nov: Centre to SC New Delhi: The Centre on Monday defended in the Supreme Court the third extension of service granted to Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra, asserting it was due to a peer review being conducted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) this year and said he will retire this November. **** LGD33 SC-2NDLD MANIPUR VIOLENCE **** SC concerned over loss of life & property, tells Centre, Manipur to step up relief after violence New Delhi: Concerned over the huge loss of life and property, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and the Manipur government to step up relief and rehabilitation efforts for those hit by ethnic violence in the north-eastern state, besides protecting places of worship, many of which were targeted during the mayhem. **** LGD32 DL-COURT-SISODIA **** Excise scam: Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 23 New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday extended till May 23 the judicial custody of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam. **** FOREIGN FGN22 CHINA-US-2NDLD TIES **** Chinese FM's meeting with US envoy sets off buzz about resumption of stalled bilateral talks Beijing: Chinese Foreign Minister Qing Gang on Monday met with US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns during which he sharply criticised Washington's policy towards Beijing, specifically on Taiwan, but at the same called for stabilising the ties between the two countries, saying that it is a ''top priority''. ****

