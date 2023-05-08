KCR govt failed to deliver water, funds and jobs as promised: Priyanka Gandhi in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 8 (PTI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the ruling BRS government in Telangana of failing to fulfil the ''water, funds and jobs'' aspirations of the people who sacrificed their lives for a separate state.

Attacking the BRS government in a public meeting here, she alleged that only those who were close to the ruling party were getting water, funds and jobs.

She charged that the state witnessed suicide deaths of 8,000 farmers since 2014 till date and that every day on an average approximately three farmers died by suicide.

Referring to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's regime, she said the dispensation thought that Telangana was their ''jagir (estate) and they are the new jagirdars (estate owning class)''.

Addressing the 'Yuva Sangharshana Sabha' where Congress released 'Hyderabad Youth Declaration', Priyanka said several people sacrificed their lives for Telangana (for creation of the separate state) and they had dreams for Telangana.

''They had dreamt that youth here get jobs, farmers get water and good rate for crop,'' she said adding 'neellu, nidhulu, niyaamakaalu' (water, funds and jobs) were the slogans of entire Telangana.

''Water, funds and employment were your slogans for which sacrifices were made. It is due to their sacrifices that we are standing in Telangana state today. My family also sacrificed for the country,'' Priyanka said. She said her mother Sonia Gandhi played a big role in the creation of Telangana, though this was not an easy decision.

''Had Sonia ji then thought of power or her party, then she might not have taken this decision. Sonia ji thought of you and your agitation (for separate Telangana). She listened and understood what you wanted and then this decision was taken,'' Priyanka said.

She said when Telangana was formed, everyone hoped that a strong state will be made irrespective of the party forming the government and it will do good for Telangana. ''It is unfortunate that your dreams of 'neellu, nidhulu, niyaamakaalu' have so far not been fulfilled. The situation today is that the ruling party leaders are only getting water, and all funds...those who are close to the ruling party and their friends are getting the jobs which are meant for youth. This was not your dream. ''Under BRS government, your dreams are not getting fulfilled. They think Telangana is their 'jagir' and they are its new 'jagirdars'. This is not for what you fought, for which people sacrificed their lives and agitations were held,'' Priyanka said.

She accused the BRS government of not fulfilling the promises made, and said farmers were in debt even today, and they had not been made debt-free.

Priyanka said KCR (as Rao is also known) had promised to provide one job in each family, and asked the gathering if they got jobs. She said 40 lakh youth wer unemployed in Telangana. In 2018, he (KCR) had promised to give Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance, but it was not implemented, she said. ''Two lakh government posts are vacant. TSPSC papers were leaked (question papers of recruitment tests conducted by the state public service commission). Did they taken any action? In the past nine years, no appointments were made in universities,'' she said.

She further accused the BRS government of not fulfilling several promises that were made to the people. ''Where all your money went? What happened to your dreams for which you agitated and got a new state? You have got a government which broke your dreams,'' she alleged. ''Now you have to decide as elections are also to be held in Telangana in the next few months. You need to be aware and choose the new government after understanding what it did for you, what schemes it implemented for your betterment,'' Priyanka said, listing out the promises of the 'Hyderabad Youth Declaration'.

AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Manikrao Thakre and Telangana Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy were among other party leaders present.

