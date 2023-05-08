SP, BSP are in ICU: UP Deputy CM Maurya

Left Menu

Goddess Lakshmi does not come on elephant BSP poll symbol, hand Congress symbol, or cycle SP symbol but only on lotus BJP symbol. Targeting the opposition parties, the deputy CM said, SP and BSP are in the ICU and people are not giving oxygen to them.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 08-05-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 22:16 IST
Expressing confidence that the BJP will win a large number of seats in the civic body polls, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said both the Samajwadi Party and the BSP are ''in the ICU'' and that voters are not willing to provide ''oxygen'' to them.

Campaigning for BJP's mayor candidate Umesh Gautam here, Maurya said, ''If there is a need to bring money for the development of Bareilly, it will be brought from Delhi and Lucknow. Goddess Lakshmi does not come on 'elephant' (BSP poll symbol), 'hand' (Congress symbol), or 'cycle' (SP symbol) but only on 'lotus' (BJP symbol).'' Targeting the opposition parties, the deputy CM said, ''SP and BSP are in the ICU and people are not giving oxygen to them. If they get oxygen, they will again trouble the people. If the voters give them a chance, then they will also reach the ICU.'' He said that the SP, the BSP and the Congress will be ousted when the results of municipal elections come on May 13. ''The BJP has the blessings of the public. There are achievements of the double-engine government before all.'' Claiming that the BJP will win all the 17 municipal corporations of the state, including Bareilly, Maurya said, ''A triple-engine government is being formed in place of the double-engine government as mafia raj has ended in the state.'' A new era of development has begun, he said, appealing to voters to ensure the victory of the BJP candidates in the municipal elections.

