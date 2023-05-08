"It's an election to clean garbage, filth of SP, BSP": CM Yogi on UP civic polls

Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ahead of the municipal elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath on Monday said the UP civic body polls is an election to clean the garbage, filth and anarchy of SP and BSP. Addressing a public meeting in Barabanki, Chief Minister Yogi said, "Prior to 2017, every city had virtually turned into a garbage dump. The cities were identified by piles of garbage in them. You must have read the statement of the President of the Samajwadi Party today. He said that he is not interested in municipal elections because it is an election for garbage collection. That is, picking up garbage is against their reputation."

Use of such words by a person who has been the Chief Minister of a state like Uttar Pradesh is an insult to the six crore people living in urban areas of the state, he said. CM Yogi added, "This is not garbage, rather it is an election to clean the garbage, filth and anarchy of SP-BSP. "

On the contrary, the Chief Minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are contesting the municipal elections as we strive to make our cities smart and safe and to improve the quality of life of people by providing basic amenities. He said the BJP government is working towards making urban life clean, beautiful and safe.

He attacked the opposition parties by saying that the people of the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress were following a policy of appeasement and used to divide the society on the basis of caste. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)