Left Menu

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula to nominate deputy finance minister for key central bank role

Mexican president to speak with Biden on Tuesday MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would speak with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 23:31 IST
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula to nominate deputy finance minister for key central bank role

The latest in Latin American politics on Monday: Brazil's Lula to nominate deputy finance minister for key central bank role

SAO PAULO - Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad ended months of uncertainty as he revealed that Gabriel Galipolo, his second-in-command at the ministry, will be nominated for a top position at the central bank, which the government has heavily criticized for its high borrowing costs. Haddad said that Galipolo, the former CEO of investment bank Banco Fator, will be nominated by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as the central bank director of Monetary Policy.

Mexican officials roll out investment plans for southern corridor MEXICO CITY - Mexican authorities announced details of a government plan to attract businesses to a coastal corridor along a southern stretch of the country, part of a larger bid to pump investment in the long-neglected region.

The project is a priority of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and aims to link Mexico's Pacific and Gulf coasts via an expanded freight rail line along with multiple industrial parks designed to attract manufacturing investment to poorer parts of the country. Mexican president to speak with Biden on Tuesday

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would speak with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Tuesday. Lopez Obrador said in a regular press conference the two leaders would discuss migration, the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl, and economic cooperation.

(Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023