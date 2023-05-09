Deeply saddened by loss of lives in MP bus accident: President Murmu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2023 14:28 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 14:25 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in a bus accident in Madhya Pradesh.
Fifteen people were killed and over 20 others injured after a bus fell from a bridge on a dry river bed in Khargone district of the state on Tuesday morning.
''I am deeply saddened by the news of several casualties in the bus accident in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident and wish speedy recovery to those injured,'' Murmu tweeted in Hindi.
