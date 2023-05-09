Jairam Ramesh shares contractors' association letter, alerting public of "frightening" corruption in Karnataka

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh taking to Twitter shared a letter written by Karnataka State Contractors Association to the public of Karnataka alerting them of the "frightening" level of corruption in the state. In his tweet, Jairam Ramesh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not responding to the pleas against BJP's 40 per cent commission government and claimed that people of the state would reply to the PM on the day of voting.

"The Karnataka State Contractors Association has written another letter - this time to the voters. PM Modi never replied to their pleas against the BJP's 40% Commission government. Tomorrow the people of Karnataka will reply for him," read the tweet. In the letter written by the Karnataka State Contractors Association, Corruption said, "The 40% commission in public projects has already claimed the lives of several contractors; the public too is forced to live with defective, dangerous and life-threatening infrastructure."

"Democracy works when people cast their vote in accordance with their conscience. Corruption deeply hurts our collective conscience," read the letter further. While a day ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka, Narendra Modi on Tuesday wrote an open letter to the people of the State, highlighting his party's commitment to state's growth and development.

"You have always showered me with love and affection. It feels like a divine blessing to me. In our 'Azaadi ka Amrit Kaal', we Indians have aimed to make our beloved country a developed nation. Karnataka is keen to lead the movement to realise its vision", PM Modi said in his letter. "India is the fifth-largest economy. Our next aim is to reach the top three. This is possible only when Karnataka rapidly grows to become a USD 1 trillion economy," the letter read. "Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Karnataka received over Rs 90,000 crore annually as a foreign investment under the BJP government. It was just around Rs 30,000 crore under the previous government," the PM wrote.

"We want to make Karnataka number 1 in investment, industry and innovation and number 1 in education, employment and entrepreneurship," PM underlined his party's commitment. The Karnataka assembly will go to polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats. (ANI)

