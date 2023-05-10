Left Menu

PTI | Haveri | Updated: 10-05-2023 10:05 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 10:02 IST
Karnataka CM Bommai casts his ballot at Shiggaon, appeals voters to contribute in 'writing future of state'
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai cast his ballot in the Assembly election on Wednesday at Shiggaon in Haveri district.

Accompanied by son Bharath Bommai and other family members, he paid temple visits in the constituency before voting at a government school in Shiggaon, from where he is seeking re-election for the fourth consecutive term.

The Congress has fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan from the constituency, while Shashidhar Yeligar is the JD(S) candidate.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Bommai appealed to voters to exercise their franchise and thereby contribute in ''writing the future of Karnataka''.

The election this time is about development on one side and false allegations on the other, he said and expressed confidence that people will vote the BJP in with full majority.

Voting across Karnataka began at 7 am amid tight security and it will go on till 6 in the evening. The results for the 224-member Assembly will be declared on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

