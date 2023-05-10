Left Menu

Karnataka elections: 8.26 pc turnout in first two hours of polling

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-05-2023 10:07 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 10:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A voter turnout of 8.26 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling in Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections on Wednesday, according to Election Commission data.

The highest percentage was in the coastal district of Udupi (13.28 per cent) and the lowest in Chamarajanagar district (5.75 per cent) till 9 am.

Voting for the 224-member Assembly began at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm.

The main electoral fight is between the ruling BJP, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

