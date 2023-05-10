Left Menu

LS Speaker urges parliamentarians to avoid making allegations devoid of facts

New Delhi, May 10 PTI Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday cautioned public representatives against making allegations which are baseless and devoid of facts, and said legislative bodies must hold debates based on factual information.Inaugurating an orientation programme for the newly-elected members of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly here, he also expressed concerns over planned disruptions of House proceedings.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 21:30 IST
LS Speaker urges parliamentarians to avoid making allegations devoid of facts
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday cautioned public representatives against making allegations which are baseless and devoid of facts, and said legislative bodies must hold debates based on factual information.

Inaugurating an orientation programme for the newly-elected members of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly here, he also expressed concerns over ''planned disruptions'' of House proceedings. Birla said such conduct and indiscipline should be discouraged by all members. He said disorderly behaviour by elected representatives lowers the dignity of the House and erodes public trust in institutions of governance.

The Budget Session of Parliament saw daily disruptions over the Adani issue. The treasury benches had also hit back by slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his democracy remarks made in London. ''Mentioning that the conduct of legislators should be beyond reproach, both within and outside the Assembly, Birla said it is the responsibility of every elected public representative to ensure that legislative bodies must always hold debates on the basis of factual information,'' the Lok Sabha secretariat quoted the Speaker as saying. The Speaker also observed that constructive debates in legislatures send a positive message to people. ''He added that allegations which are baseless and devoid of facts should be avoided by public representatives,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023