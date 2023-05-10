LS Speaker urges parliamentarians to avoid making allegations devoid of facts

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday cautioned public representatives against making allegations which are baseless and devoid of facts, and said legislative bodies must hold debates based on factual information.

Inaugurating an orientation programme for the newly-elected members of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly here, he also expressed concerns over ''planned disruptions'' of House proceedings. Birla said such conduct and indiscipline should be discouraged by all members. He said disorderly behaviour by elected representatives lowers the dignity of the House and erodes public trust in institutions of governance.

The Budget Session of Parliament saw daily disruptions over the Adani issue. The treasury benches had also hit back by slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his democracy remarks made in London. ''Mentioning that the conduct of legislators should be beyond reproach, both within and outside the Assembly, Birla said it is the responsibility of every elected public representative to ensure that legislative bodies must always hold debates on the basis of factual information,'' the Lok Sabha secretariat quoted the Speaker as saying. The Speaker also observed that constructive debates in legislatures send a positive message to people. ''He added that allegations which are baseless and devoid of facts should be avoided by public representatives,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)