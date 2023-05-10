White House defends inviting Modi for state visit
Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 21:43 IST
The White House on Wednesday defended a decision to invite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit on June 22.
U.S. President Biden believes "this is an important relationship that we need to continue and build on as it relates to human rights," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement