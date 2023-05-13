Left Menu

Karnataka polls: Cong's Kothur G Manjunath wins Kolar seat

Congress leader Kothur G Manjunath on Saturday defeated his nearest rival JDSs C M R Srinath in Karnatakas Kolar seat by a margin of 30,761 votes.Former chief minister Siddaramaiah had expressed his willingness to contest from here but withdrew at the last moment.

PTI | Kolar | Updated: 13-05-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 21:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Kothur G Manjunath on Saturday defeated his nearest rival JD(S)'s C M R Srinath in Karnataka's Kolar seat by a margin of 30,761 votes.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah had expressed his willingness to contest from here but withdrew at the last moment. Manjunath polled 83,990 votes while Srinath bagged 53,229 votes. BJP candidate R Varthuru Prakash also gave a tough fight and was in third place with 50,914 votes, according to the Election Commission website.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, JD (S) candidate K Srinivasa Gowda defeated Congress' Syed Zameer Pasha by a margin of 44,251 votes. Gowda had sided with the Congress during the Rajya Sabha election last year in June. Interestingly, Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also wanted to contest from the Kolar assembly constituency.

