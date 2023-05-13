Ex-Prez Bhandari reiterates Kalapani, Lipulekh & Limpyidhura integral parts of Nepal

Nepal's former president Bidya Devi Bhandari on Saturday reiterated that Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura are integral parts of Nepal and whatever dispute her country has with India over the territories should be resolved diplomatically.

Speaking at the release of a book titled ''Nepalese Territory Limpiyudhura'' that has been authored by writers Achyut Gautam and Surendra KC, Bhandari, who demitted office in March this year, said that it was natural to expect reciprocity in Nepal's national interest and security from the friendly countries.

''Kalapani, Lipulek and Limpiyadhura are an integral part of Nepal,'' she said, adding that Nepal should resolve the issue of the border with India through diplomacy.

From time to time, Nepal has been bringing up the matter by claiming the three areas as the territory of the Himalayan nation.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has previously said that India’s position on its boundary issue with Nepal is “well known, consistent and unambiguous. It has been communicated to the Government of Nepal”.

Bhandari on Saturday said that Nepal has incorporated Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpyidhura in its Constitution as inseparable territories of the country by adopting a new map. ''As Nepal has incorporated Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limiyadhura in its Constitution as inseparable territories of the country through adopting a new map, it has spread new consciousness in historical context,'' she pointed out.

''We have to recall the historical perspective of the source of the Mahakali river and it has become a matter of bilateral diplomatic issue,” underscored Bhandari. We need to add a new dimension of trust in our relations with the two neighbours,'' she said.

Nepal should be sensitive towards the national interest and security of friendly countries and it is natural to expect reciprocity in our national interest and security from friendly countries, she said.

Former Nepal prime minister KP Oli-led government adopted a new map through the Parliament with the inclusion of Kalapani, Lipulek and Limpiyadhura as Nepal’s territories.

After Nepal released the map, India criticised the move, calling it a “unilateral act” and cautioning Kathmandu that such “artificial enlargement” of territorial claims will not be acceptable to it.

