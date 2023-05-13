Left Menu

Nitish congratulates Congress for victory in Karnataka

PTI | Patna | Updated: 13-05-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 22:18 IST
Nitish congratulates Congress for victory in Karnataka
Bihar's acting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday congratulated the Congress, his alliance partner, for its scintillating performance in the Karnataka assembly polls.

The JD(U) supreme leader came out with a tweet, in Hindi, tagging the grand old party which has won a comfortable majority in the southern state.

''Heartiest congratulations and good wishes to the Congress upon its victory, with a clear majority, in Karnataka assembly elections,'' Kumar tweeted.

Helped by a nearly five per cent vote swing in its favour, the Congress with a vote share of 42.88 per cent bagged 135, out of the 224 seats in Karnataka, and was leading in one, according to Election Commission data at 10 pm.

The BJP won 65 seats, a sharp drop from its tally of 104 in 2018. Kumar has vowed to oust the saffron party from power at the Centre by uniting the opposition across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes and more

Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA i...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global
3
Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Industry

Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Indust...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station; Argentina's Bioceres to expand GMO wheat sales via seed marketers

Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023