S&P's Israel credit affirmation a vote of confidence in economy, Netanyahu says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday welcomed credit ratings agency S&P's Aa-/A-1+ affirmation and stable outlook, despite its warning that fallout from the government's contested judicial overhaul could hamper growth.

"Maintaining Israel's positive rating during a globally challenging economic time is a vote of confidence in the right economic policy that we are leading," Netanyahu said in a joint statement with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

