S&P's Israel credit affirmation a vote of confidence in economy, Netanyahu says
Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2023 04:47 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 23:34 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday welcomed credit ratings agency S&P's Aa-/A-1+ affirmation and stable outlook, despite its warning that fallout from the government's contested judicial overhaul could hamper growth.
"Maintaining Israel's positive rating during a globally challenging economic time is a vote of confidence in the right economic policy that we are leading," Netanyahu said in a joint statement with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement