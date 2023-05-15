Left Menu

Thai opposition Move Forward leader says has contacted 5 parties about alliance

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 15-05-2023 10:49 IST
  • Thailand

The leader of Thailand's opposition Move Forward party said on Monday he had invited five other opposition parties, including Pheu Thai, to form an alliance, and that he was ready to be prime minister.

He also warned of a heavy price to pay if there was interference in the election outcome that would lead to the formation of a minority government. Move Forward came in first in Sunday's election, which saw military-backed and establishment parties trounced by the opposition.

