Thailand's Pheu Thai party agrees to Move Forward alliance plan
Thailand's Pheu Thai Party said on Monday it agreed to a proposal to form an opposition coalition with the Move Forward Party and had no plan to form any other government, after the two parties dominated a weekend election.
Pheu Thai leaders told a press conference they were confident that a bloc with 309 seats would be enough for a stable government, but nominating a prime minister depended on legal requirements.
