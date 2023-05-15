Zelenskiy seeks positive decision on Ukraine NATO bid at July summit
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 15-05-2023 13:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 13:50 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a new appeal to NATO on Monday to make a "positive political decision" on Kyiv's membership drive at a July summit.
Zelenskiy, whose country has been invaded by Russia, made his remarks in a video address to the Copenhagen Democracy Summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Ukrainian
- Russia
- NATO
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France's Macron, Ukraine's Zelenskiy held call on Sunday
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Two dead in Pavlohrad attacks
Zelenskiy says he was not informed by White House about U.S. classified materials leak -WaPo
Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Finland to meet with Nordic leaders
Ukraine's Zelenskiy to come to Berlin on May 13 - Tagesspiegel