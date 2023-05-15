Cambodia poll body disqualifies opposition Candlelight Party from July election
Cambodia's election commission on Monday said it has disqualified the sole opposition Candlelight Party from contesting upcoming elections in July.
The National Election Committee in a statement said the Candlelight Party did not provide the required documentation to register for the election.
