Sachin Pilot threatens massive agitation if action not taken on his demands by month-end
Dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday threatened to launch a massive movement in Rajasthan if action on his demands is not taken by the month-end.
He also demanded disbanding of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and its reconstitution, a compensation for those affected by government job exam paper leak cases, and a high-level probe into charges of corruption he has levelled against the previous BJP government. ''If action is not taken by this month-end on these three demands, an agitation will be launched across the state,'' the former deputy chief minister told a rally here.
''I will serve people till my last breath, nothing scares me.''
