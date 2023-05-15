Left Menu

Cong, Oppn parties under same 'delusion' about 2024 after Karnataka win as they were after 2018 state polls: Naqvi

This was a result of his determination, he said.Modi ji has ensured the BJPs success in elections after elections in several states. He has taken Indias pride to newer heights at the global level and he has ensured inclusive empowerment through his mantra of development with trust, Naqvi said.The BJP leader said Modis success is the result of his commitment to reform, perform and transform.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2023 15:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 15:24 IST
Cong, Oppn parties under same 'delusion' about 2024 after Karnataka win as they were after 2018 state polls: Naqvi
BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said the Congress and some other Opposition parties are under the same ''delusion'' about 2024 general election after the Karnataka polls win as they were in 2018 after their good showing in the state polls back then.

In the May 10 Karnataka polls, the Congress won 135 of the 224 seats, while the BJP and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats.

Asked about the talk of Opposition unity and the positive impact of the Karnataka win on the 2024 polls, Naqvi said the Congress and some other Opposition parties are under the same ''delusion'' as they were in 2018 after the performance of the ''grand old party'' in the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka.

In 2018, the Congress had won the polls in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh and was able to form the government in Karnataka along with the JD(S).

Recalling that time, Naqvi said some people were ''counting down the end of Modi Magic'', but the ''arithmetic of Modi’s success spoiled their mathematics''.

After winning a big majority in 2014, the public gave a ''bumper mandate'' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by giving 303 seats to the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he told reporters here.

''Modi ji took the BJP from 116 to 282 seats in 2014 and brought down the ruling Congress from 282 to 44 seats. This was a result of his determination,'' he said.

''Modi ji has ensured the BJP's success in elections after elections in several states. He has taken India's pride to newer heights at the global level and he has ensured inclusive empowerment through his mantra of development with trust,'' Naqvi said.

The BJP leader said Modi's success is the result of his commitment to ''reform, perform and transform''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023