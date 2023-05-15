Left Menu

BSP member among 9 booked for assaulting man, his family for supporting BJP in civic polls

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 15-05-2023 16:09 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 16:09 IST
Nine people, including a newly elected member of the Rasda Municipal Council from BSP, allegedly assaulted a man and his family here for supporting BJP in the recent civic polls, police said on Monday.

In his complaint, Wakeel Ahmed Ansari, a resident of Rasda town, alleged that nine people including Naushad from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) forcibly entered his house on May 13, they said.

The accused people attacked and assaulted him and his family in which they got injured, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rasda) Mohammad Faheem said.

Ansari also alleged that the attackers were angry with him for being a BJP supporter and they also used offensive language against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said.

A case has been registered against the nine accused and two of them have been arrested, police said.

