NATO chief: expect agreement on program to help Ukraine towards NATO military standards

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 15-05-2023 16:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 16:19 IST
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday he expects allies to agree on a multi-year program to help Ukraine move towards NATO military standards at a July summit in Vilnius.

Stoltenberg also said that he plans to leave his post as secretary general of NATO when his tenure end in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

