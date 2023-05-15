NATO chief: expect agreement on program to help Ukraine towards NATO military standards
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 15-05-2023 16:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 16:19 IST
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday he expects allies to agree on a multi-year program to help Ukraine move towards NATO military standards at a July summit in Vilnius.
Stoltenberg also said that he plans to leave his post as secretary general of NATO when his tenure end in October.
