Left Menu

Sri Lanka's ruling SLPP dismisses rumours of Mahinda Rajapaksa's reappointment as PM

Apart from Mahinda Rajapaksa, his younger brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the then president of the country, also had to resign as the protests had turned violent after the public blamed the entire Rajapaksa family of mishandling the economy and heavy corruption due to which the nation fell into a deep financial crisis.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 15-05-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 22:07 IST
Sri Lanka's ruling SLPP dismisses rumours of Mahinda Rajapaksa's reappointment as PM

The ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party on Monday dismissed rumours that former President Mahinda Rajapaksa would be reappointed as the prime minister of the cash-strapped island nation.

Rajapaksa, the 77-year-old leader who served both as the president and the prime minister of Sri Lanka on different occasions, resigned as the premier of the island nation last year in May amid massive anti-government protests that erupted due to the economic crisis. Apart from Mahinda Rajapaksa, his younger brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the then president of the country, also had to resign as the protests had turned violent after the public blamed the entire Rajapaksa family of mishandling the economy and heavy corruption due to which the nation fell into a deep financial crisis. Speculation was rife that Rajapaksa would be sworn in last Friday. However, the SLPP on Monday refuted any such possibility or development.

''There is no such move of making Mahinda Rajapaksa the prime minister and the SLPP has not made such a request to the president,'' Sagara Kariyawasam the party general secretary told reporters.

The rumours were given strength due to a special security operation deployed in the capital and immediate suburbs.

Armed soldiers were seen manning the roads doing random security checks while security at important government establishments was beefed up.

The police sources said the security deployment was based on intelligence information that a group was planning to create trouble in the city.

Mahinda Rajapaksa was replaced by the current president Ranil Wickremesinghe, a rival of the Rajapaksas as prime minister.

With Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation two months later Wickremesinghe replaced him as the President to serve the balance term of Gotabaya Rajapaksa until the end of 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden monster

Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden mons...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023