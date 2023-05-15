TDP leader Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra completes 100 days in Andhra Pradesh

Yuva Galam, the marathon political walkathon (padayatra) of Nara Lokesh, general secretary of Andhra Pradesh's principal opposition party Telugu Desam Party (TDP) completed 100 days on Monday.

Lokesh said he disregarded the alleged hindrances created for his padayatra, including the scorching summer or rains for the sake of people and also the encouragement he received from the public.

''On the occasion of Yuva Galam padayatra completing 100 days, my respects to the people, Yuva Galam volunteers, committees, Telugu Desam family members and fans,'' tweeted Lokesh on Monday, adding that the padayatra has become a people's yatra (journey).

Meanwhile, Lokesh's mother Bhuvaneswari joined the padayatra on the occasion of completing 100 days in Srisailam constituency in Nandyala district and walked with her son. The padayatra by Lokesh which commenced in January this year is being undertaken as his party is seeking to wrest power back from the YSR Congress.

