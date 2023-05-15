Biden says debt meeting with House Speaker McCarthy scheduled for Tuesday
Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 22:44 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said his meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been scheduled for Tuesday to discuss the nation's debt limit.
Biden, speaking to reporters on Monday, did not offer any other details about ongoing negotiations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement