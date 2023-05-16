Fight was between truth and lies, says Khader

Congress leader and former minister U T Khader, who was elected from the Mangaluru constituency for the fifth time, on Tuesday said the election this time was fought between truth and lies.

People have voted against the misinformation campaign of the BJP and the Congress will form a government which will be without bias and hatred towards any section of society, Khader said, addressing reporters at the Congress Bhavan here.

He said the Congress will work hard for the development of Karnataka and restore peace and harmony and fulfil all the guarantees promised to the people.

The voters have shown the door to BJP and voted against the politics of hatred and anti-people schemes, he said and thanked the voters of Mangaluru for re-electing him for a fifth term.

To a question, he said the party will review the setback suffered by the party in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts and try to instill confidence among the people. Khader said the Congress will distribute benefits to all sections of the population without discrimination towards any community unlike the BJP government. The schemes announced in the party's coastal manifesto will also be implemented, he said. Khader and Ashok Kumar Rai (Puttur) are the only Congress candidates who won from Dakshina Kannada district which has eight seats, while the party drew a blank in Udupi district, where the BJP won in all the five constituencies.

