Foxconn's Gou congratulates New Taipei mayor for winning opposition's presidential nomination

Foxconn founder Terry Gou on Wednesday congratulated New Taipei City mayor Hou Yu-ih for winning the presidential nomination for Taiwan's main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party, he said in a post on Facebook.

Gou was a frontrunner for the KMT nomination for the key vote in 2024. When asked about Gou's comment, the KMT said it will release details after a meeting of party officials this afternoon.

