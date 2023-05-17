Left Menu

Foxconn's Gou congratulates New Taipei mayor for winning opposition's presidential nomination

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 17-05-2023 10:56 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 10:53 IST
Foxconn's Gou congratulates New Taipei mayor for winning opposition's presidential nomination
Terry Gou Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Foxconn founder Terry Gou on Wednesday congratulated New Taipei City mayor Hou Yu-ih for winning the presidential nomination for Taiwan's main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party, he said in a post on Facebook.

Gou was a frontrunner for the KMT nomination for the key vote in 2024. When asked about Gou's comment, the KMT said it will release details after a meeting of party officials this afternoon. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect newborns; Seven things to know about bats and pandemic risk and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV...

 Global
4
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023