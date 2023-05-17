Foxconn's Gou congratulates New Taipei mayor for winning opposition's presidential nomination
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 17-05-2023 10:56 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 10:53 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Foxconn founder Terry Gou on Wednesday congratulated New Taipei City mayor Hou Yu-ih for winning the presidential nomination for Taiwan's main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party, he said in a post on Facebook.
Gou was a frontrunner for the KMT nomination for the key vote in 2024. When asked about Gou's comment, the KMT said it will release details after a meeting of party officials this afternoon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement