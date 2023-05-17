Left Menu

German economy ministry official leaves post amid nepotism scandal - Spiegel

A senior official in the German economy ministry is leaving his post after a nepotism scandal prompted scrutiny of his relationship with Economy Minister Robert Habeck, the Spiegel news magazine reported on Wednesday citing government sources. Habeck is due to give a statement at 11 am (0900 GMT).

Robert Habeck Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

A senior official in the German economy ministry is leaving his post after a nepotism scandal prompted scrutiny of his relationship with Economy Minister Robert Habeck, the Spiegel news magazine reported on Wednesday citing government sources. Patrick Graichen, who served as deputy minister for energy, first came under fire several weeks ago when it emerged that he had facilitated the recruitment of his best man as head of the German Energy Agency.

Habeck said that recruitment decision had been a mistake but has so far backed Graichen. The Spiegel report said that since then, inconsistencies in tender processes at the economy ministry had emerged, prompting Graichen's departure.

The economy ministry was not immediately available for comment. Habeck is due to give a statement at 11 am (0900 GMT).

