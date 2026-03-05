Firecracker Incident Halts German Soccer Match

A dramatic incident unfolded during a German third division soccer game when a firecracker thrown from the stands exploded near goalkeeper Felix Wienand.

Representing Rot-Weiss Essen, Wienand was rushed to the hospital with a suspected acoustic trauma and stress reaction after an explosive was hurled from the Mannheim supporters' area.

The match was suspended for about 40 minutes but eventually continued, leading to Essen's 1-0 victory. Concerns persist regarding Wienand's potential long-term injuries.

