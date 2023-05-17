Left Menu

US, China, Japan facing economic crisis as they spent money on freebies during pandemic, says Nadda

BJP chief J P Nadda on Wednesday claimed that the US, China and Japan are facing an economic crisis now as they spent money on providing freebies during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the Indian government came up with a Rs 20 lakh crore package during that period to boost infrastructure, agriculture and other sectors.

Updated: 17-05-2023 16:34 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 16:15 IST
US, China, Japan facing economic crisis as they spent money on freebies during pandemic, says Nadda
Image Credit: ANI
BJP chief J P Nadda on Wednesday claimed that the US, China and Japan are facing an economic crisis now as they spent money on providing freebies during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the Indian government came up with a Rs 20 lakh crore package during that period to boost infrastructure, agriculture and other sectors. Nadda was addressing a function here organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and attended by beneficiaries of various government schemes.

''Countries like the US, China and Japan are facing an economic crisis because those countries spent on freebies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our country came up with a Rs 20 lakh crore package aimed at spending on agriculture, infrastructure and other similar sectors,'' he said. Having a good leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi helps, Nadda said. Dubbing the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra as ''totally corrupt'', he alleged that the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation paused all the good works. ''But now, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government will address the issues of the people,'' the chief of BJP, which shares power in Maharashtra, said.

