Erstwhile MVA govt was totally corrupt, paused good works: Nadda, calls for installing BJP mayor in Mumbai

Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda on Wednesday dubbed the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray ''totally corrupt'' which he said paused all the good works. He appealed to the party cadres to ensure that the next mayor of Mumbai is from the BJP.

Addressing a function here organised by the BJP and attended by beneficiaries of various government schemes, Nadda claimed the US, China and Japan are facing an economic crisis now as they spent money on providing freebies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

''While the Indian government came up with a Rs 20 lakh crore package during that period to boost infrastructure, agriculture and other sectors,'' he said.

Later, addressing the party functionaries at a meeting, Nadda said, ''We all need to work in such a way that the next mayor of Mumbai city will be from BJP''. Pointing at the attendees, he said, ''With your strength, we need not have to think twice about this resolution (installing mayor of BJP)''.

Earlier in the day, he said the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray was totally corrupt which paused all the good works.

''But now, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government will address the issues of the people,'' the chief of BJP, which shares power in Maharashtra, said.

At the meeting of BJP functionaries, Nadda advised BJP workers to develop skills of listening to the people. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come up with various skill development courses for people. Our party workers should develop some skills as well including the ability to listen to the people. People should feel that a BJP worker listens to them with patience and is reliable to solve their problems," he said.

The BJP chief is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra beginning Wednesday during which he will meet state BJP leaders.

Speaking on Nadda's visit, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed wherever Nadda goes, the BJP loses. ''Nadda stayed put in Karnataka to campaign for his party, but it was defeated. Now he is coming to Maharashtra. We welcome him. Wherever he goes, BJP loses,'' he told reporters in Nashik.

However, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane hit back at Raut, accusing him of targeting individuals on constitutional posts and inciting the administration against the government.

''All these are signs of an urban Naxal,'' Rane claimed.

Notably, the BJP faced defeat in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Karnataka where the Congress registered an emphatic win.

Nadda's comments on the next mayor of Mumbai are likely to ruffle the feathers of estranged ally-turned-foe Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), which has ruled the Mumbai civic body for over two decades as Shiv Sena (undivided) till March 2022, and considers Mumbai as its citadel.

The last mayor of Mumbai before the five-year term of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ended in March 2022 was Kishori Pednekar, who belongs to Uddhav Thackeray-led faction. The state government appointed the administrator in the BMC as elections could not be held before the expiry of the five-year term.

In the 2017 BMC elections, the BJP made giant strides by winning 82 of 227 seats, just two seats behind the Shiv Sena (undivided).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)