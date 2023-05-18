Congress Legislature Party meeting to formally elect Siddaramaiah as its leader begins in Bengaluru

A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) began here on Thursday to formally elect Siddaramaiah as its leader and next Chief Minister.

Ending days of suspense, the Congress central leadership earlier on Thursday announced that Siddaramaiah would the chief minister, while state party president D K Shivakumar would be his only deputy in the soon-to-formed cabinet.

The meeting of newly-elected Congress MLAs, MLCs and MPs is taking place at Indira Gandhi Bhavan.

The two leaders who were in a tight race for the top post would take oath along with a group of ministers-designate on May 20.

The CLP had earlier met on May 14, a day after the announcement of poll results, during which a one-line resolution was passed, authorising AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to decide on the new Chief Minister.

Three central observers who had come that day had also gathered the opinions of the MLAs, which they shared with Kharge.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory by bagging 135 seats, while the ruling BJP and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats respectively.

