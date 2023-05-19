Left Menu

S.Korea tells China ambassador it hopes for continued economic cooperation

The ministry said in a short message after the 30-minute meeting that Minister Choo Kyung-ho expressed his hopes for continued economic cooperation between the two countries on the basis of reciprocity and mutual respect. Choo, South Korea's highest economic and financial policymaker, also asked for support for preparations ahead of a bilateral economic ministers' meeting this year in Seoul, the statement added.

South Korea's finance minister on Friday met the Chinese ambassador and discussed economic cooperation, as diplomatic tensions with Beijing put an additional dent on the already sluggish economy. The ministry said in a short message after the 30-minute meeting that Minister Choo Kyung-ho expressed his hopes for continued economic cooperation between the two countries on the basis of reciprocity and mutual respect.

Choo, South Korea's highest economic and financial policymaker, also asked for support for preparations ahead of a bilateral economic ministers' meeting this year in Seoul, the statement added. The ministry did not disclose remarks by Ambassador Xing Haiming during the meeting, which was held after South Korea's ambassador to Washington said early this month Seoul would soon pursue senior-level engagements with Beijing.

The heightened diplomatic tensions, mainly over regional geopolitical issues including affairs surrounding China's policy toward Taiwan, may hurt a South Korean economy already hit by a slump in exports. Share prices of South Korean companies with exposure to China business rose on Friday, with media content producer CJ ENM jumping 2.5% and online game developer Netmarble rising 1.5%.

