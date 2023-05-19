Left Menu

Biden to meet with Quad leaders in Japan on Saturday -White House

Reuters | Hiroshima | Updated: 19-05-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 17:46 IST
Biden to meet with Quad leaders in Japan on Saturday -White House
US President Joe Biden. (File Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet on Saturday with leaders of the so-called Quad group, including India, Australia and Japan, the White House said on Friday.

Biden postponed his trip to Australia to return to Washington amid ongoing negotiations over the raising the U.S. debt limit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023