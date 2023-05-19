Biden to meet with Quad leaders in Japan on Saturday -White House
Reuters | Hiroshima | Updated: 19-05-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 17:46 IST
- Country:
- Japan
U.S. President Joe Biden will meet on Saturday with leaders of the so-called Quad group, including India, Australia and Japan, the White House said on Friday.
Biden postponed his trip to Australia to return to Washington amid ongoing negotiations over the raising the U.S. debt limit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden administration OKs boost in Chinese airline flights to US
Mexico president asks Biden to stop USAID funding opposition groups
U.S. Fintech Company Bluevine Announces Legal Entity in India
Russia accuses U.S. of being behind alleged Kremlin drone attack
White House: Russia 'lying' in accusation that U.S. behind any drone attack