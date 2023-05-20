U.S. debt limit meeting ends with no progress -Republican congressman

A meeting between White House and Republican negotiators on raising the debt ceiling ended on Friday night with no progress, Republican Representative Patrick McHenry said.

Republican Representative Garret Graves said the timing of the next meeting with the White House is "indefinite right now."

McHenry said he was not confident negotiators would reach McCarthy's goal of resolving the debt limit impasse by this weekend.

