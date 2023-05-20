Left Menu

"Victory of love against hate": Farooq Abdullah congratulates Karnataka on new govt formation

Further lauding Congress, Abdullah said that the Congress party will deliver all its promises that it made to the public and called it a good day for the state.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congratulating Karnataka over its newly elected government, Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Saturday dubbed Congress' win as the "victory of love over hate". Further lauding Congress, Abdullah said that the Congress party will deliver all its promises that it made to the public and called it a good day for the state.

"It's a great day for Karnataka. It is a victory of love against hate. This government will deliver the promises it made to the public. Everyone is watching. Their success will be the success of the nation," Abdullah said. Abdullah was among like-minded leaders who joined the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Tejashwi Yadav, and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti were also present during the swearing-in ceremony. Other opposition leaders who were present included Sharad Pawar and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan attended the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Karnataka Government in Bengaluru. Ahead of the ceremony, Rahul Gandhi, Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah were seen holding each other's hands in the air as a show of strength and unity.

Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats while the Janata Dal (Secular) secured 19 seats in the results declared on May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

