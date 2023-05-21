Left Menu

Opposition unity requires much more than optics, needs common agenda: Sibal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2023 12:03 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 12:01 IST
Kapil Sibal (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
With a significant number of Opposition leaders present at the swearing-in ceremony of the Congress government in Karnataka, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday said Opposition unity requires much more than optics of this nature and stressed the need for meeting of minds, a common agenda and sacrificing partisan interests.

In a show of opposition unity, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah attended the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as the Karnataka chief minister on Saturday.

In a tweet, Sibal, a prominent Opposition voice, said, ''Siddaramaiah Swearing in Ceremony: Is this sign of Opposition Unity with significant number of leaders present ? My view: Opposition Unity requires much more than optics of this nature. Requires meeting of minds, a common agenda, sacrificing partisan interests.'' Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, CPI general secretary D Raja, RJD leader and Bihar deputy chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leaders Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai, TMC's Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Makkal Nidhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan, IUML's Abdussamad Samadani, CPI(ML)'s Dipankar Bhattacharya, Revolutionary Socialist Party N K Premchandran, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi's Thol. Thirumavalavan, Rashtriya Lok Dal's Jayant Singh, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Mehbooba Mufti and JD(U) chief Lalan Singh, among others, were present at the swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru.

The Congress had not extended an invitation to Telangana Chief Minister and BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao, Odisha Chief Minister and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Also, no invite had been sent to BSP chief Mayawati.

Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav was invited for the ceremony but did not attend.

