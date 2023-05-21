"For survival of idea of India, Congress...": Mehbooba Mufti after K'taka swearing-in ceremony participation

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah in Karnataka, on Sunday said that the Congress shares the largest share of responsibility for the "survival of the idea of India", in comparison to any other party. "For the survival of the idea of India, Congress has the biggest responsibility as compared to the other parties," Mufti said during a press conference here.

This comes at a time when the opposition is mulling a grand alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to oust the BJP from the Centre. In this regard, various opposition leaders are making the moves and meeting each other including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who is leading the charge, and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also, in the bid to unite the opposition, has met several opposition leaders. Nitish Kumar met Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital today in this regard.

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti further attacked the BJP over the logo of G20 and said that it is an event for the country but the party (BJP) has hijacked it. The stage is all set for the third G20 tourism working group meeting scheduled to take place in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir from May 22- 24, 2023 under India's presidency.

"G20 is an event for the country but BJP has hijacked it, they have even replaced the logo with Lotus, the logo should have been something related to the country, not a party," she said. "It is the SAARC that will establish the leadership of our country within this region. Why not have a SAARC summit and address our problem," Mufti added.

"G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting is taking place in Srinagar which in itself is a major international event. We are working to attract the attention of the world and this event is a major opportunity to promote Jammu and Kashmir at a global scale," the official said. Kashmir has been experiencing a record-breaking year for tourism. For the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, a record 1.88 crore tourists visited UT in the year 2022 to enjoy the beauty of various famed tourist spots.

G20 tourism working group meeting under India's presidency in Srinagar is slated to be held on May 24-26, 2023. India assumed the presidency of the G20 grouping on December 1, 2022, and will hold the post for a year.

